RPL’s DeRentis Completes $2.95M Sale of East Side Tudor

Residential Properties Ltd. on Monday announced the sale of 262 Irving Avenue on Providence’s East Side for $2.95 million. RPL Sales Associate Jim DeRentis proudly represented the seller as the listing agent in this transaction.

According to State-Wide MLS data, RPL participated in 13 of the 19 highest-selling, single-family home sales in Providence this year, with DeRentis involved in eight of those transactions. DeRentis also listed and sold this property in January of this year. In 2023, DeRentis participated in 21 single-family home sales over $1 million on the East Side.

Originally built in 1920, this East Side home has been completely reimagined for today’s lifestyle. Surrounded by 44 acres of Blackstone Park, its ideal location is a short stroll to Wayland Square and all the amenities of the East Side. A full renovation by Hill & Harbor Design Build retains the elegant architecture of the original house while blending it with modern conveniences. The entrance foyer has gorgeous tile floors reminiscent of a European Villa. A new addition includes a stunning custom kitchen with professional-grade appliances, quartz counters, and a butler’s pantry. New English oak flooring flows throughout the house, including a gas-fireplace family room, dining room, and south-facing, fireplaced living room. Upstairs, the sumptuous primary suite includes a walk-in closet with custom built-ins, soaring 14′ ceilings, and a sitting area. Its spa-like ensuite bath features a soaking tub, double vanity, and radiant-heat floors. There are two additional bedrooms, a custom bath, laundry, and study or nursery completing the second floor, while the third floor boasts two additional bedrooms and another custom bath.

Jim DeRentis is Residential Properties’ Top Producing Sales Agent, the top selling agent for sales over $1 million on the East Side, and the only nationally ranked individual sales agent on Providence’s East Side. He has been a recipient of the Circle of Sales Excellence Platinum Plus Award each year since 2011 when he was named Rookie of the Year. For the past nine years, Jim has been included on the REAL Trends list of “America’s Top Real Estate Agents” and in 2020 was named to “The 1000.” For the past three years consecutively, he has been named the #1 individual agent in the state for transaction sides, achieving over $109 million in transaction volume, and in 2022 and 2023 was the #1 agent in the state for both volume and transaction sides. To learn more about Jim and to view his listings, please visit ThePVDRealEstateGuy.com.

