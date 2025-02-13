Newport City Council Orders Removal of City Manager’s Illegal Speed Camera on Ruggles Avenue

Newport City Manager Colin Kennedy was under fire Wednesday night for his illegally installed speed camera on Ruggles Avenue. In a tense meeting, council members unanimously ordered the immediate removal of the device and criticized Kennedy for acting unilaterally.

“This is just another example of the city manager acting unilaterally without consulting the people elected to represent this city,” said 3rd Ward Councilor David Carlin. “Decisions like these should be made with input from the council and the community, not by one person playing traffic cop.”

Council Frustrated with Kennedy’s Leadership Style

The speed camera installation is the latest in a series of actions that have raised concerns about Kennedy’s leadership approach. Council members say he does not follow the chain of command and repeatedly makes decisions without their input.

Just last month, Kennedy was publicly reprimanded for putting up an unauthorized stop sign in The Point neighborhood without council approval. More recently, he attempted to bypass the council entirely by quietly approving Audrain’s concessions contract at Easton’s Beach—despite the contract containing significant changes that required council approval.

This pattern of unilateral decision-making and questionable leadership is fueling a growing rift between city administration, the City Council, and Newport residents. While officials defend such moves as routine, many in the community see them as yet more instances of disregarding public input and accountability.

Residents Demand Traffic Safety Improvements

Traffic safety has been a growing concern in Newport, particularly in the Third Ward. In October, the City Council approved several measures to address the issue, including speed monitoring trailers, pole-mounted speed displays, and increased pedestrian signage. However, speed cameras were never part of the plan.

While city officials have framed the camera installation as a safety measure, some residents have questioned the motivation behind it. Critics argue that speed cameras are often used as revenue-generating tools rather than genuine safety solutions.

Next Steps: Removing the Camera and Community Engagement

In response to the controversy, the council unanimously passed Carlin’s resolution directing Kennedy to remove the speed camera immediately. They also called for a public meeting to discuss traffic safety measures and ensure that any future enforcement strategies align with community needs.

Additionally, the resolution states that any future installation of speed cameras, red light cameras, or license plate tracking technology must be explicitly approved by the City Council.

With mounting criticism of his leadership style, Kennedy continues to face increased scrutiny. Whether he adjusts his approach or continues to make unilateral decisions remains to be seen.

