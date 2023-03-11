Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2023 Marching Order

DUNKIN’ DIVISION 1

Parade Banner

Newport Police Dept.

Artillery Company of Newport

R.I. Highlanders Pipe Band

R.I. State Police

Dignitaries

Grand Marshals

Newport Fire Dept.

Kinsale Delegation

Past Grand Marshals

Newport AOH Pipes & Drums

Newport AOH

Mike H Auto

Ladies AOH

Behan Brothers Float

Kids’ Train

Clann Lir Academy of Irish Dance

Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co.

Dunkin Brands

IHOP DIVISION 2

Bristol County Fife & Drums

Coast Guard Station Castle Hill

U.S. Navy

Thompson Middle & Rogers High

School Bands

Rogers High School JROTC

American Legion

VFW Post 4487

Clarkes Costume Characters

United Service & Allied Workers

R.I. Shrine Clowns

R.I. Shriners Motor Corps

Pawtucket Fire Dept.

Pawtucket Police Dept.

Dedicants Steve O’Brien’s Family & Friends

Elk Riders

Coyote Brass, 88th Army Band

Newport Elks Lodge 104

Cub Scout Pack 77

St. Edmund’s Pipes & Drums

NEWPORT CRAFT BREWING & DISTILLING CO. DIVISION 3

Middletown Police

Middletown Fire Dept.

Middletown High School Band

Tall Cedar Clowns

Kentish Guards Fife & Drum Corps

Warren Fire Dept.

Central Fire Co. Warren

Warren Police Dept. Honor Guard & M.C Unit

Portsmouth Police Dept.

Portsmouth Fire Dept.

Bristol Police Dept.

Bristol Fire Dept.

Colum Cille Pipes and Drums

East Greenwich Police

Honor Guard

Daffodil Days

The Black Dog

Jonah the Unicyclist

Night Life Party Band

Jamestown Fire Dept.

Kelly School of Irish Dance

Portsmouth Prevention Coalition

Newport Tent

North Kingstown Police

Mystic St. Patrick’s Day

Parade Committee

BEHAN BROS CONSTRUCTION DIVISION 4

Tiverton Police Dept.

Tiverton Fire Dept.

East Providence Fire Honor Guard

East Providence Police

Honor Guard

Kickin’ Brass Band

Newport Chrysler Dodge

Jeep Ram

Lincoln Police Honor Guard

Viking Riders

Free Men of the Sea

Westport Fire Dept.

Newport OUT/Newport Pride

Potter League for Animals

Warwick Police Dept.

Warwick Fire Dept.

New London Firefighters Pipes & Drums

Fall River Fire Dept

Fall River Fire EMS Honor Guard

Fall River Police Dept.

Westerly Police Dept.

Westerly Fire Dept.

Trevor the Gamesman

Anytime Fitness

Cranston Police Dept.

Providence Police Honor Guard

Providence Fire Dept.

Aquidneck Island Tomahawks

Home Loan Investments Bank

James L. Maher Center

WADK 1540/Mixx 99.3

Newport Hospital

ONE PELHAM EAST DIVISION 5

South Kingstown EMS

South Kingstown Union Fire Dept.

Kingston Fire Dept.

Narragansett Police Dept.

Night Life Traditional Parade Band

North Kingstown Fire Dept.

Little Compton Fire Dept.

Central Falls Police Dept.

Central Falls Fire Dept.

Night Life Dixieland Band

Clowning for Kids Foundation

Battery B 1st R.I. Light Artillery

West Warwick Police Dept.

Providence Brigade Band

Smithfield Fire Dept.

Gloucester Light Infantry

R.I.M. 1774

Berkeley Fire Rescue

Firehouse New England

Dixie Land Band

Animal Rescue R.I.

North Providence Fire Dept.

Bristol County Sherriff’s Dept.

FASTNET DIVISION 6

Hobo Jazz Band

Somerset Fire Dept. Honor Guard

Somerset Police Dept.

Honor Guard

Dunn’s Corner Fire Dept.

Hopkins Hill Fire Dept.

Miss Rhode Island

The Parade Order of March may change on parade day. This list was the last available at time of press.

Parade Committee

Dennis P. Sullivan, Chairman

Glen Cardinal

John Fletcher

Michael Henlyshyn

Suzanne Kissell

Patrick McAuliffe

Dan P. Titus

Joe Titus

Official Photographer: Jon Dillworth

