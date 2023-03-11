Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2023 Marching Order

DUNKIN’ DIVISION 1
Parade Banner
Newport Police Dept.
Artillery Company of Newport
R.I. Highlanders Pipe Band
R.I. State Police
Dignitaries
Grand Marshals
Newport Fire Dept.
Kinsale Delegation
Past Grand Marshals
Newport AOH Pipes & Drums
Newport AOH
Mike H Auto
Ladies AOH
Behan Brothers Float
Kids’ Train
Clann Lir Academy of Irish Dance
Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co.
Dunkin Brands
IHOP DIVISION 2
Bristol County Fife & Drums
Coast Guard Station Castle Hill
U.S. Navy
Thompson Middle & Rogers High
School Bands
Rogers High School JROTC
American Legion
VFW Post 4487
Clarkes Costume Characters
United Service & Allied Workers
R.I. Shrine Clowns
R.I. Shriners Motor Corps
Pawtucket Fire Dept.
Pawtucket Police Dept.
Dedicants Steve O’Brien’s Family & Friends
Elk Riders
Coyote Brass, 88th Army Band
Newport Elks Lodge 104
Cub Scout Pack 77
St. Edmund’s Pipes & Drums
NEWPORT CRAFT BREWING & DISTILLING CO. DIVISION 3
Middletown Police
Middletown Fire Dept.
Middletown High School Band
Tall Cedar Clowns
Kentish Guards Fife & Drum Corps
Warren Fire Dept.
Central Fire Co. Warren
Warren Police Dept. Honor Guard & M.C Unit
Portsmouth Police Dept.
Portsmouth Fire Dept.
Bristol Police Dept.
Bristol Fire Dept.
Colum Cille Pipes and Drums
East Greenwich Police
Honor Guard
Daffodil Days
The Black Dog
Jonah the Unicyclist
Night Life Party Band
Jamestown Fire Dept.
Kelly School of Irish Dance
Portsmouth Prevention Coalition
Newport Tent
North Kingstown Police
Mystic St. Patrick’s Day
Parade Committee
BEHAN BROS CONSTRUCTION DIVISION 4
Tiverton Police Dept.
Tiverton Fire Dept.
East Providence Fire Honor Guard
East Providence Police
Honor Guard
Kickin’ Brass Band
Newport Chrysler Dodge
Jeep Ram
Lincoln Police Honor Guard
Viking Riders
Free Men of the Sea
Westport Fire Dept.
Newport OUT/Newport Pride
Potter League for Animals
Warwick Police Dept.
Warwick Fire Dept.
New London Firefighters Pipes & Drums
Fall River Fire Dept
Fall River Fire EMS Honor Guard
Fall River Police Dept.
Westerly Police Dept.
Westerly Fire Dept.
Trevor the Gamesman
Anytime Fitness
Cranston Police Dept.
Providence Police Honor Guard
Providence Fire Dept.
Aquidneck Island Tomahawks
Home Loan Investments Bank
James L. Maher Center
WADK 1540/Mixx 99.3
Newport Hospital
ONE PELHAM EAST DIVISION 5
South Kingstown EMS
South Kingstown Union Fire Dept.
Kingston Fire Dept.
Narragansett Police Dept.
Night Life Traditional Parade Band
North Kingstown Fire Dept.
Little Compton Fire Dept.
Central Falls Police Dept.
Central Falls Fire Dept.
Night Life Dixieland Band
Clowning for Kids Foundation
Battery B 1st R.I. Light Artillery
West Warwick Police Dept.
Providence Brigade Band
Smithfield Fire Dept.
Gloucester Light Infantry
R.I.M. 1774
Berkeley Fire Rescue
Firehouse New England
Dixie Land Band
Animal Rescue R.I.
North Providence Fire Dept.
Bristol County Sherriff’s Dept.
FASTNET DIVISION 6
Hobo Jazz Band
Somerset Fire Dept. Honor Guard
Somerset Police Dept.
Honor Guard
Dunn’s Corner Fire Dept.
Hopkins Hill Fire Dept.
Miss Rhode Island
The Parade Order of March may change on parade day. This list was the last available at time of press.
Parade Committee
Dennis P. Sullivan, Chairman
Glen Cardinal
John Fletcher
Michael Henlyshyn
Suzanne Kissell
Patrick McAuliffe
Dan P. Titus
Joe Titus
Official Photographer: Jon Dillworth
