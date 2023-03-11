Watch Live: Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2023

The 67th Annual Newport, Rhode Island Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will be held, rain, snow, or shine, on Saturday, March 11th 2023. It will begin promptly at 11:00am from Newport City Hall and will proceed to Carroll Avenue at Saint Augustin’s Church in the heart of the Fifth Ward. The parade this year is estimated to last 2 hours and will include Pipe Bands, Marching Bands, Fife & Drum Corps, Clown Units, reenactment units, and a host of local, state, and regional organizations including police and fire units, social/fraternal organizations, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Schools, and non-profits.

The Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is always held on the Saturday preceding March 17th (St. Patrick’s Day), unless the 17th is a Saturday in which case it is held on that day.

Each year they honor two individuals, a Grand Marshal and a Dedicant. This year, the parade is dedicated to Steven M. O’Brien and the Grand Marshal is Humphrey “Harp” Donnelly, IV.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

