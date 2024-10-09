Newport Water Division Assesses Lead Risk in Service Lines Amid New Federal and State Regulations

In response to new federal and state regulations aimed at reducing lead exposure, Newport’s Water Division is conducting a citywide assessment of both private and public water service lines for the potential presence of lead. This initiative comes as part of an effort to comply with updated safety standards that seek to protect communities—especially children—from the dangers of lead in drinking water.

The new rules, which took effect earlier this year, require all water utilities across the country to evaluate their water service lines for lead contamination. Although Newport’s drinking water leaves state-of-the-art treatment plants and meets or exceeds federal and state water quality standards, the City’s distribution system includes numerous older buildings that may still have lead service lines.

As is the case in many historic cities, older homes in Newport, particularly those constructed before 1986, are more likely to contain lead pipes, fixtures, or solder, which can potentially corrode and leach lead into the water supply. While water leaving treatment plants is free from contamination, it may pick up lead as it travels through the plumbing system.

“The goal is to ensure that residents are fully protected from lead exposure,” said Rob Schultz, Newport’s Director of Utilities. “We want to assure our customers that Newport’s drinking water is safe and regularly tested. What we are doing now is in line with federal and state regulations and is focused on identifying lead service lines, both on public and private property.”

Under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Lead and Copper Rule Revision and the Rhode Island Lead Poisoning Prevention Act (LPPA), local water systems are required to inventory their service lines and implement strategies for eliminating lead exposure. Newport’s Water Division has a clear objective: to achieve Lead Zero, meaning that no lead remains in the city’s water distribution system.

In the coming weeks, Newport will take several steps to reach that goal:

Service Line Inventory: The City will compile and submit an inventory of service line materials to the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), documenting the material composition of both public and private portions of the service lines. Notification Letters: By November 15, 2024, customers with lead or unknown service lines will receive notification letters explaining the next steps. Lead Service Line Map: A publicly accessible lead service line inventory map will be posted on the City’s website. Public Notification: If any service lines exceed the EPA’s action level for lead (15 parts per billion), public notifications will be issued to alert residents.

Newport residents can expect to receive letters by mid-November that will either confirm the presence of a lead service line or inform them that the material is unknown. Those with unknown service lines will be directed to an online survey to help identify the material of their lines, while properties with lead service lines will receive further instructions for replacement.

Schultz emphasized the importance of community participation: “We need your help to accurately assess and plan for future lead service line replacement. These measures are precautionary and are not prompted by any water quality issues in Newport’s water system.”

The City remains committed to maintaining transparency throughout this process and to complying with the latest regulations in order to protect public health. Residents are encouraged to stay informed through the City’s Lead & Drinking Water webpage and take action as directed in the letters they will soon receive.

