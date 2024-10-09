Senator Jack Reed to Host Scam Prevention Event for Seniors with AARP & Law Enforcement

As fraud continues to affect millions, seniors are becoming prime targets. With the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and evolving technology, scams are increasingly difficult to detect. Last year alone, over 100,000 senior citizens reported falling victim to fraud, losing more than $3.4 billion. In Rhode Island, residents over the age of sixty reported losing $7.4 million.

Criminals are using AI to replicate the voices of loved ones, making it seem like family members or friends are in dire need of money. This new level of deception has alarmed lawmakers and law enforcement alike.

In response, U.S. Senator Jack Reed has partnered with AARP Rhode Island and the Rhode Island State Police Financial Crimes Unit to offer seniors the resources they need to avoid becoming victims. On Thursday, October 10, at 11:00 a.m., Senator Reed will host a discussion at the East Providence Senior Center focused on identifying and preventing scams.

The event will offer practical tips for seniors, including:

Never share personal information with unknown callers. Scammers may try to manipulate victims into revealing bank details, Social Security numbers, passwords, or one-time passcodes. If in doubt, “don’t give it out.”

Scammers may try to manipulate victims into revealing bank details, Social Security numbers, passwords, or one-time passcodes. If in doubt, “don’t give it out.” Beware of “urgent” notices. Scammers often create a false sense of urgency, claiming accounts or computers have been compromised. Legitimate businesses will not ask for payment via cryptocurrency, gift cards, or precious metals over the phone.

Scammers often create a false sense of urgency, claiming accounts or computers have been compromised. Legitimate businesses will not ask for payment via cryptocurrency, gift cards, or precious metals over the phone. Designate a trusted contact person. This person can help protect you from online scams and provide support if you’re unsure about a situation.

This person can help protect you from online scams and provide support if you’re unsure about a situation. Don’t trust unsolicited messages. If you receive an online pop-up claiming your device has a virus, reach out to a trusted contact before responding to the number on the screen.

If you receive an online pop-up claiming your device has a virus, reach out to a trusted contact before responding to the number on the screen. Hang up on suspicious calls. If someone demands immediate payment, ask them to send a letter or email and then hang up. Always follow up with a trusted source.

Tech support scams were the most widely reported fraud last year, but other common scams included personal data breaches, romance scams, non-payment or non-delivery scams, and investment fraud. Investment scams, in particular, were the most financially damaging to seniors.

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Rhode Islanders reported nearly 12,000 fraud complaints last year. Reed’s office is committed to providing Rhode Islanders with the tools needed to identify and prevent scams, particularly as criminals continue to use technology to exploit vulnerable populations.

