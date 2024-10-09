Major Road Closures and Detours in Newport this Weekend for Broadway Street Fair, Amica Marathon, and Italian Festival Parade

The Newport Police Department is advising drivers to plan ahead as several major roads will be closed or detoured this weekend for a series of events around town.

Saturday, October 12: Broadway will be closed from Gould Street to the bottom of Washington Square from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the Broadway Street Fair. Motorists should use Wheatland Blvd. as a detour route. Expect heavy foot traffic in the area as the fair brings local vendors, live entertainment, and more to the iconic street.

Sunday, October 13: The Amica Marathon will cause westbound Memorial Blvd. to close from Easton’s Beach to Thames St. from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Runners will be racing through the scenic route, so prepare for some morning delays.

Monday, October 14: The Italian Festival Parade will close Broadway again, this time from Gould Street to Washington Square, starting at 8:30 a.m. The parade, celebrating Newport’s Italian heritage, will last about an hour and proceed through a variety of landmarks: from St. Joseph’s Church, down Broadway, and ending at the Columbus statue on Memorial Blvd. Expect traffic interruptions along the parade route, especially on Memorial Blvd. near Bellevue Ave., where a 30-minute ceremony will take place.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

