Newporters Asked: How’s Your Internet Service?

In an ongoing effort to bring more affordable broadband service to the Island, the City of Newport and its partners in the Aquidneck Island Broadband Consortium and ConnectRI are encouraging residents to take a short survey that will help ensure that every Newporter has access to high-quality Internet service and digital literacy resources.

The survey, which is available in both English and Spanish, can be found online at https://connectri-ricom.hub.arcgis.com/pages/how-you-can-help or by visiting www.CityofNewport.com/AIBC.

The survey is completely anonymous and questions are optional, unless specified otherwise. Answers will be used to help inform the State’s Digital Equity Plan, which aims to bridge the digital divide and create more equitable and connected communities.

ConnectRI, which is a program of the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation, is responsible for allocating federal broadband dollars in Rhode Island as it looks to build a best-in-class, resilient, sustainable, and equitable broadband infrastructure across Rhode Island by 2027.

With support from ConnectRI, Newport has been working with the Towns of Middletown and Portsmouth as well as the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce to develop a plan to bring affordable and reliable broadband to Aquidneck Island residents through a partnership known as the Aquidneck Island Broadband Consortium.

More information about the State’s effort to ConnectRI and it efforts to ensure all Rhode Islanders have access to affordable high-speed internet in their homes, at their places of employment, can be found online at ConnectRI-RICom.hub.Arcgis.com

