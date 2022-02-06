RIP Herbert F. Sears

Herbert F. Sears, 90, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on February 3, 2022, in the Summit Commons Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. He was the husband of the late Mary M. (Russo) Sears.

Herbert was born in Newport, to the late John and Mary (Moura) Sears. He resided in Newport for all but the last few years of his life. He had a passion for long-distance swimming, spending countless hours on the beaches of Newport and Middletown at all times of the year. Herbert was also an active member of the American Legion Post 18 in Portsmouth, where he served as Post Commander for multiple terms.

Herbert is survived by his children; Rosemary Sears and her husband Jason Edwards, of Westford, MA, and Raymond J. Sears, of Newport; two grandsons, Dylan Sears and Zachary Sears, and his brother; William Sears, of Tampa, FL.

Herbert is preceded in death by his wife; Mary M. (Russo) Sears, and his sister, Alma Farhedian.

Services for Mr. Sears will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mr. Sears’ name to HopeHealth (hopehealthco.org)

