Newport’s Election Season is Officially Underway: Here’s Who’s Running

As of the 4 p.m. candidate declaration deadline on Wednesday, here are the candidates running for office in Newport, RI:

1st Ward City Council

Hugo J. DeAscentis Jr.

Charles F. Pattavina

Ellen M. Pinnock

2nd Ward City Council

Lynn Underwood Ceglie

Matthew James Grant

3rd Ward City Council

David R. Carlin III

City Council At-Large

Mark D. Aramli

Charles M. Holder Jr.

Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravong

Ian Billings Martins

Jeanne-Marie Napolitano

Stephanie Smyth

Richard S. Spinney

John M. Walker

School Committee

Rebecca Bolan

Loretta Burke

Alicia Cipriano

Molly Kapstein Cote

Elizabeth Cullen

James A. Dring

Sandra J. Flowers

Penelope Billington Hunt

Robert J. Leary

Virna DeJesus Matos

Kendra Wilson Muenter

Robert B. Power

Stephanie Winslow

General Assembly

In the races for seats in the Rhode Island General Assembly, Democrats Terri-Denise Cortvriend, Marvin L. Abney, and Lauren H. Carson are all running unopposed for State Representative. Louis DiPalma is running unopposed for Senate District 12, and in Senate District 13, Democrat Dawn Euer will face off against Republican David A. Quiroa.

Candidate have until July 12th to submit their nomination papers to qualify for the ballot.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

