Newport’s Election Season is Officially Underway: Here’s Who’s Running

As of the 4 p.m. candidate declaration deadline on Wednesday, here are the candidates running for office in Newport, RI:
1st Ward City Council
- Hugo J. DeAscentis Jr.
- Charles F. Pattavina
- Ellen M. Pinnock
2nd Ward City Council
- Lynn Underwood Ceglie
- Matthew James Grant
3rd Ward City Council
- David R. Carlin III
City Council At-Large
- Mark D. Aramli
- Charles M. Holder Jr.
- Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravong
- Ian Billings Martins
- Jeanne-Marie Napolitano
- Stephanie Smyth
- Richard S. Spinney
- John M. Walker
School Committee
- Rebecca Bolan
- Loretta Burke
- Alicia Cipriano
- Molly Kapstein Cote
- Elizabeth Cullen
- James A. Dring
- Sandra J. Flowers
- Penelope Billington Hunt
- Robert J. Leary
- Virna DeJesus Matos
- Kendra Wilson Muenter
- Robert B. Power
- Stephanie Winslow
General Assembly
In the races for seats in the Rhode Island General Assembly, Democrats Terri-Denise Cortvriend, Marvin L. Abney, and Lauren H. Carson are all running unopposed for State Representative. Louis DiPalma is running unopposed for Senate District 12, and in Senate District 13, Democrat Dawn Euer will face off against Republican David A. Quiroa.
Candidate have until July 12th to submit their nomination papers to qualify for the ballot.
Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th.
