Buttigieg Announces $25M Grant for Rhode Island Infrastructure Project

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a $25 million grant for Rhode Island today as part of the $1.8 billion allocated from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. This funding, aimed at revitalizing infrastructure, supports 148 projects across the nation.

“After decades of underinvestment, the condition of America’s infrastructure is now finally getting better instead of worse – and today we proudly announce our support for 148 more projects in communities of every size across the country,” Buttigieg stated. He emphasized that President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is facilitating these critical improvements.

The RAISE program, backed by the Biden-Harris Administration, has awarded over $7.2 billion for more than 550 projects to date. Authorized for $1.5 billion a year by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, RAISE funds projects of local and regional significance, ensuring a balanced distribution between urban and rural areas. A significant portion of these grants target historically disadvantaged regions and areas of persistent poverty.

Rhode Island will benefit from this initiative through the Henderson Phase 2 Multimodal Connections project in Providence County. The $25 million grant will convert Henderson Parkway into a low-speed facility, featuring a roundabout, non-motorized facilities, and two scenic overlooks on the Henderson Bridge over the Seekonk River. The project aims to enhance safety with two miles of dedicated, separated multi-use paths and to increase affordable transportation options for residents near transit areas.

Buttigieg highlighted the RAISE program’s impact on making roads safer, easing community mobility, and improving transportation infrastructure resilience to extreme weather. The goal is to improve supply chains and help reduce consumer costs.

The demand for RAISE funding remains high, with the Department receiving nearly $13 billion in requests for the $1.8 billion available this year. This underscores the significant need for infrastructure investment across the country.

The Henderson project represents an important step for Rhode Island’s infrastructure. While some challenges remain, the RAISE program aims to address critical needs and support meaningful improvements nationwide. As Rhode Island and other states continue to enhance their infrastructure, federal programs like RAISE play a crucial role in facilitating these advancements.

