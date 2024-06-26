Here’s a Look at the New Luxury Hotel Being Proposed on Bellevue Avenue

Bellevue Avenue, renowned for its historic charm and picturesque surroundings, could be seeing a significant transformation with the proposal of The Bellevue Hotel within the Bellevue Gardens Plaza. This proposed 91-room luxury independent hotel aims to enrich the area’s allure with its upscale amenities and sophisticated ambiance, promising a new chapter in hospitality along this iconic avenue.

A Vision of Luxury and Convenience

The Bellevue Hotel is designed to cater to discerning travelers seeking an exceptional experience. Featuring a spa for relaxation and a restaurant offering culinary delights, guests can indulge in both comfort and luxury. The hotel will also include below-grade parking, ensuring convenience without altering the existing shopping plaza on site.

Seamless Integration with the Community

One of the standout features of the proposed property is its thoughtful integration into the existing site. Located within the General Business zone where hotels are permitted by right, this development aligns with local zoning regulations. Importantly, the Bellevue Gardens Shopping Plaza will remain intact, preserving its vibrant retail environment and current tenants.

Scheduled Review and Community Engagement

The proposal for The Bellevue Hotel will be reviewed by Newport’s Technical Review Committee on July 10th, marking an important step in its development process. This engagement underscores the developer’s commitment to transparency and community input. However, the developers are very early in the pre-development/application/approval process with many additional steps in the coming months.

A New Chapter for Bellevue Avenue

Procaccianti Companies, known for their expertise in real estate development and management, acquired the Bellevue Gardens Shopping Plaza at 181 Bellevue Avenue last year from Bliss Properties for $40 million. With plans managed by their hospitality arm, TPG Hotels & Resorts, The Bellevue Hotel aims to set a new standard for luxury accommodations in Newport. Beyond its economic benefits, including job creation during construction and ongoing employment in hospitality, The Bellevue Hotel is poised to become a cultural and architectural landmark on Bellevue Avenue.

For More Information

For more details about Procaccianti Companies and their portfolio of properties, visit www.procaccianti.com. Learn more about TPG Hotels & Resorts and their hospitality management expertise at www.tpghotelsandresorts.com.

