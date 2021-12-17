Newport’s ‘La Sanctuaire’ sells for $13,970,000

Lila Delman Compass announced the sale of ‘La Sanctuaire,’ 11 Ridge Road, for $13,970,000. Lila Delman Compass Associate Broker Annie Becker represented the seller in the transaction.

“This home was the owners pride and joy. He purchased the land, just after the Auchincloss family subdivided it from Hammersmith Farm, and built the home where he spent many years hosting family and friends,” stated Annie Becker. “The view of the Bay and the marine traffic is mesmerizing and the new owners will make the most of it. It was a privilege to be chosen to represent this exceptional property.”

“The sale of ‘La Sanctuaire’ marks Rhode Island’s ninth transaction over $10,000,000 year-to- date. In 2020 Rhode Island had four sales over $10M. It is encouraging to see demand more than double due to increased buyer motivation for rare waterfront offerings,” commented Kendra Toppa, Newport County Sales Manager.

A generational opportunity to enjoy a waterfront sanctuary on Newport’s rarest northwest- facing coastline, ‘La Sanctuaire’ welcomes you to savor its comfortable home and enchanting setting with sunsets and unparalleled views over sweeping green lawns to a private shoreline.

This magnificent location, 1.8 acres with 147′ of waterfront on Narragansett Bay, was once part of Hammersmith Farm. The brick French Chateau-style home, built in 1980, is your front row seat to see sailing regattas all summer and the procession of watercraft year round, all with a backdrop of the shimmering lights of the Newport Bridge.

