Newport’s Spring Recycling Day Collects 13.25 Tons of Material

More than 422 Newport residents took advantage of the City’s Spring Recycling Day on Saturday, April 22nd.

The event, which was held in concert with the 54th anniversary of Earth Day, provided residents with the chance to recycle hard to dispose of items, including E-Waste, textiles, rigid plastic, metal, cardboard and cooking oil.

There was also the opportunity for shredding sensitive documents and to dispose of bulky waste items.

In all, over 13.25 TONS of materials were diverted from the landfill, including:

E-Waste : 13,231 pounds (6.62 tons)

: Textiles : 1,400 pounds (0.7 ton)

: Rigid Plastic : 1,980 pounds (0.99 ton)

: Metal : 4,060 pounds ( 2.03 tons)

: ( Cardboard : 800 pounds (0.4 ton)

: Cooking Oil : 30 gallons

: Shredding : 5,020 pounds (2.51 tons)

: Bulky Waste : 2.39 tons

Later in the year, residents are advised to look for information on a Fall Recycling Event to be held on Saturday, November 4th. For questions about the proper disposal/recycling of items not accepted in the City-issued carts, please visit the RIRRC A-Z List: http://atoz.rirrc.org/.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

