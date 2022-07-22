Nine-Year-Old Boy Pulled From Water At Newport’s Easton’s Beach Dies

The nine-year-old boy who was pulled from the water at Easton’s Beach on Tuesday died on Thursday.

Keven Arruda, of Somerset, MA, passed away on Thursday after he was taken off of life support at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence.

Arruda’s family donated his organs.

Arruda had irreversible brain damage due to a lack of oxygen from his drowning and his breathing and heart stopped.

An Easton’s Beach lifeguard discovered an unresponsive Arruda floating in the surf about 150 yards in front of Tower 3 Thursday while she was in the midst of rescuing another beach patron from rip currents.

After rescuing Arruda and swimming him back to the beach, lifeguards immediately began CPR. CPR continued for 5-8 minutes until Newport Firefighters arrived and transported the boy to Newport Hospital. While enroute to the hospital, Newport Firefighters were able to get a pulse.

Newport Hospital emergency doctors and nurses then took over live saving measures and stabilized the boy so he could be transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital where doctors discovered that Arruda had irreversible brain damage due to a lack of oxygen and placed him on life support in the pediatric ICU.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the boy’s Aunt to help offset funeral expenses.

