ART BUZZ: The Newport Show 2022 Opens At The Audrain Middletown

By Emily Randolph

Newport Historical Society is thrilled to announce the in-person return of The Newport Show for 2022 after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The Show is a long-running and beloved highlight of the Aquidneck Island summer season and is scheduled for July 30-31, 2022, with a gala preview party on the evening of July 29. The Show’s brand-new location is at The Audrain Middletown.

Established in 2007, The Newport Show brings dealers of vintage and antique fine art, fashion, jewelry, and furniture to a single location to provide a two-day shopping experience with a philanthropic twist. The Show serves as a foundational fundraising event of the year for two worthy local organizations — Newport Historical Society and Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County — and has raised more than $3M to date from proceeds and sponsorships. This year’s presenting sponsor is the Audrain Automobile

Museum, including Shelley and Nicholas Schorsch, Elizabeth and Bill Kahane, and Shirley and Michael Weil.

The Chair of The Newport Show, Anne Hamilton, commented, “We are really pleased to be able to return to an in-person Show in our 15th year. We are excited about the new location, and hope that everyone interested in antiques – to view or to buy – will visit.”

About the Newport Historical Society

Since 1854, the Newport Historical Society has collected and preserved the artifacts, photographs, documents, publications, and genealogical records that relate to the history of Newport County, to act as a resource center for the education of the public about the history of Newport County, so that knowledge of the past may contribute to a fuller understanding of the present. For more information, please visit: www.NewportHistory.org

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County

Since 1956 the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County has provided quality programming for youth ages 5 to 18, serving over 5,500 adults, children and their families annually. In addition to the Central Clubhouse on Church Street and its Clubhouse at the Florence Gray Center in Newport’s North End, the Club operates Camp Grosvenor, a 95-acre summer day camp in Saunderstown, RI. The Clubs provide safe, fun environments for children to learn, grow and develop with focus in three core areas: health and wellness, education and career development, and character leadership. For more information, please visit: https://www.bgcnewport.org

The Newport Show 2022

Gala Preview Party: July 29, 2022 from 6-9pm

Saturday July 30, 2022 from 10am – 6pm

Sunday July 31, 2022 from 10am – 4pm

The Audrain Middletown

250 West Main Road

Middletown, RI

