Obituary: Admiral James R. Hogg, USN Retired (1934-2025)

Admiral James R. Hogg, USN Retired, passed away the morning of Jan 2, 2025 in Newport, RI after a career of service to his country. He leaves behind his loving wife Anne and four children: Jim and his two daughters Mariella and Annabelle; Margaret, her husband Chris and their two daughters Isabel and Anne; Robert, his wife Alison and their son Stephen; and William, his wife Lisa and their two daughters Lily and Emilia; sisters Margy and Merrily, brother Dave, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly.

Known to his friends and family as Jimmy, he was born in Annapolis in 1934 to a navy family. He knew at the tender age of 10 years old that he wanted to be just like his Dad and have command of a Destroyer. He graduated from the Naval Academy in 1956, and got his destroyer command in 1972. He served for 35 years, culminating in his promotion to Admiral in 1988. Some of his biggest achievements in the Navy were being Commander, U. S. SEVENTH Fleet and U. S. Military Representative to the NATO Military Committee in Brussels.

Jimmy retired from the Navy in 1991 and served four years as the president of the National Security Industrial Association. In 1995, Jimmy was selected to serve as director of the Strategic Studies Group (SSG) at the Naval War College. Serving in that capacity for 18 years, he transformed the SSG from strategic studies into a research center generating future naval warfare concepts. Of equal importance, he worked closely with and mentored more than 450 officers and civilians in their professional and personal development, setting them up to be leaders of the near future. During his time at the SSG he was one of the Navy’s most talented and creative thinkers. He was recognized with many awards for his active duty and civilian service, and he was most proud of his Distinguished Graduate Award from the U.S. Naval Academy.

Despite all of his professional successes, he was humble and had the ability to make everyone he met feel special. He showed true humanity to all people, always longing to create human connection. He was renowned as a Naval officer for recognizing all levels of support that made things run smoothly, always giving kudos to cooks, mechanics and support staff, recognizing enlisted and officer personnel equally.

Jimmy absolutely loved the Navy, and being on a U.S. Navy ship at sea. He also loved his wife Anne with all of himself. He was her biggest supporter, always treating her with compassion and grace. He viewed their marriage as a great love story, which began when they met in Singapore when he was there to take command of that destroyer, the USS England.

Never a poet by nature or talent, Jimmy did write one poem of sorts. In 2016 he was driving down Burma Road – along the Narragansett coastline – to his office in Luce Hall. Emotion surged when he saw a large merchant ship setting course for the open ocean. Jimmy verbalized his thoughts and, upon arriving at his office, he wrote them down. They were:

“Oh Lord, please give me a cabin in an ocean liner so I may go to sea and live my life – the rest of my days- surrounded by all I want to be. Amen”.

He then quickly added a P. S. – “Lord, I almost forgot, please make sure Anne comes with me!”

Jimmy impacted many lives, most of all his children’s, who will strive to continue his legacy of success, humility, compassion, and connection. We love you, Dad.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Navy Marine Corps Relief Society nmcrs.org or Wounded Warrior Project support.woundedwarriorproject.org

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, Jan 7, 2025 from 3-6 PM at O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport, RI.

Jimmy will be buried in a ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy at a date to be determined.

