New Bedford Unveils Winning Design for Herman Melville Statue

The legacy of Herman Melville and his literary masterpiece Moby-Dick will soon be immortalized in New Bedford with a new statue. The winning design, titled Melville and Jonah’s Journey, was unveiled Friday by Mayor Jon Mitchell at Seamen’s Bethel, the historic chapel that inspired the Whaleman’s Chapel in Melville’s novel.

Sculptor Stefanie Rocknak drew inspiration from Chapter 9 of Moby-Dick, in which Father Mapple delivers a sermon about Jonah, who was swallowed by a whale and saved through repentance. Rocknak’s design depicts Melville standing resolute, with swirling seas around his feet and three massive whale ribs rising from the water. “Melville rises above them, his mouth open, as though beginning to speak – to tell the story of Moby-Dick, this truth,” she explained in her proposal.

The statue symbolizes transformation, paralleling Jonah’s biblical journey with Melville’s own evolution as a writer. “Just as Jonah was cast back to shore to fulfill his divine purpose, Melville returned from his voyages to write Moby-Dick – a novel that immortalized not only his personal journey but also New Bedford’s whaling heritage,” Rocknak wrote.

Rocknak’s design was selected from 41 proposals by a committee of artists and city planners. “The opportunity to honor Herman Melville in the city that inspired the most famous literary work in the English language attracted first-class artists from across the country,” said Mayor Mitchell. “Stefanie Rocknak’s vision is compelling and timeless. It will be a source of pride for New Bedford residents and visitors for generations.”

Rocknak, known for her Edgar Allan Poe statue in Boston, has had her work showcased at prominent venues such as The Smithsonian and the Tampa Museum of Art. A professor of philosophy at Hartwick College, she holds degrees in American studies, art, and philosophy.

The Melville statue project, initiated by Mayor Mitchell in January 2024, is supported by public and private funding. The New Bedford Port Society, which manages Seamen’s Bethel, has pledged 20% of the project’s cost, up to $50,000. Donations can be made at Seamensbethel.org.

The statue will join recent tributes in New Bedford’s historical landscape, including the Frederick Douglass statue at Abolition Row Park, unveiled in 2023, and the Tom Lopes sculpture and park dedication in 2016.

Construction is expected to be completed within 12 to 15 months.

