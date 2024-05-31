Obituary: Albert “Al” A. Rosa Sr. (1946-2024)

Albert “Al” A. Rosa Sr., 77 of Newport, RI, passed away May 29th, surrounded by his loving family.

He was the husband of the late Peggy (Gaudet) Rosa and father of the late Margaret (Rosa) Hazelton.

Born in Newport, RI, he was the son of the late George and Doris (Reynolds) Rosa.

Al prided himself on being a loving husband, father and Papa. Al had many career ventures. He sold insurance, worked construction where he also did some contracting work. He worked on the Newport Bridge and the Newport Hospital. He went on to work for the Newport Housing Authority, from which he retired in his early 60’s. When he wasn’t spending time with his family, you could usually find him helping someone in need of a quick repair. Al always had his Gorilla Glue and Duct Tape close by. Al became a collector of all things. Anything you needed, he probably had, if not, he knew someone who did. He was truly a jack of all trades. Al was an avid Hunter which became a love he shared with his two sons and grandson Richard. Al also spent a lot of time in Bethel, ME, where he found solace as well as a great group of long-lasting friends. If you were friends with Al, you could consider yourself family. One of these special friends who Al looked forward to seeing almost daily was Tony Mendonca. Al, his brother Chris and Tony would share old stories as well as a cup of coffee. One of the stories you could hear them talking about was Al’s “other woman”, his 1999 Ford Explorer.

Al married his best friend, Peggy on August 20, 1966, in Portsmouth, RI. Albert is survived by four of his children. Denise Rosa, of Newport, Michelle Rosa, of Southington, CT, AJ (Libby) Rosa, of Newport, Richard (Kristin) Rosa, of Richmond. His four grandchildren, Ashley and Jack Rosa of Newport, and Olivia and Richard Rosa Jr. of Richmond. He also leaves behind his siblings; William (Mary) Rosa, of Newport, Christopher (Barbara) Rosa, of Newport, Linda (Rick) Francis, of Florida, Judith (Bob) Ramos, of Newport. As well as his sister-in-law the late George Rosa’s wife Theresa. As well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife and daughter, Al was predeceased by his sister Doris (Honey) Rosa and his brother George Rosa.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2024, from 9:30 to 11:00 AM, service to follow directly after at 11:00 AM at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840. Burial will be private.

Memorial donations in Al’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Online Donations – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org)