Obituary: Leonard R. Farias (1933-2024)

Leonard R. Farias, 90, of North Providence, RI, formerly of Portsmouth, died on May 23, 2024. He was the husband of the late Sonia (Morris) Farias.

Born on September 10, 1933, He was the son of the late Augustus and Rose Farias. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked as a truck driver for most of his career, for shipping and for the bus company. He and Sonia lived in Sunny Acres for many years, and they enjoyed a night out dancing

Leonard is survived by his sons Leonard Farias of Florida Kevin Farias of Washington State, several nieces and nephews, including Pamela Merhi of Greene, RI who looked after Leonard the last few years. He also leaves 6 grandchildren. 14 Great-Grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Leonard is preceded in death by his wife Sonia Farias; a brother Ronald Farias, and a sister Cecile Pacheco.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2024 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. Funeral Service will follow on Saturday at 11:00 AM in the Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Newport Memorial Park.

