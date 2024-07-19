Obituary: Aline Valma Cerceo (1937-2024)

Aline Valma Cerceo, age 87, passed away on July 13, 2024, in Newport, RI, after a courageous battle with stage four cancer. Born in Cottesloe, Western Australia, she lived a life full of love, adventure, self reliance and accomplishment.

Aline’s adventurous spirit and zest for life were evident in her early years. She began working with Qantas Airlines, which sparked her passion for travel. Aline explored the world before ultimately settling in Washington, DC, where she worked at the World Bank before retiring to marry and raise a family. In her later years, she opened her own store to explore her love of antiques and handmade crafts. Her professional journey was as remarkable as her personal one.

Aline was known for her kindness, resilience, and unwavering support for those she loved. She never complained and always had a positive outlook and smile; her eyes glistened with warmth and joy. Her dedication to her family and her generous spirit touched the lives of many. Aline was also fiercely independent, always ensuring she took care of herself and never wanted anyone to be responsible for her.

She loved her trips to the beach, mango ice creams at Frosty Freez, and her favorite fish and chips. Always keeping up with the national news and politics fueled her feisty spirit!

She is survived by her five children: John Michael Cerceo of Sterling, VA; Andrea Cerceo Chandler of Earlysville, VA; Alyssa Cerceo Gladchun of Middletown, RI; Chelle Anne Cerceo of Austin, TX; and Tony Cerceo of FL. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren, her brother Colin Cook of Sydney, Australia, and many friends who cherished her presence. She was preceded in death by her parents, former husband, sister, and brother.

No memorial service is planned yet. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Potter League for Animals in her name.

Her legacy of love, strength, and independence will forever be remembered by all who knew her.