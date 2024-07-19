Remembering Monumenta: The Preservation Society to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of Landmark Newport Exhibition

On August 17, 1974, Newport became a canvas for a revolutionary exhibition that redefined outdoor sculpture. Monumenta, a pioneering display of 54 outdoor sculptures by 40 renowned artists, including Willem de Kooning, Louise Nevelson, Henry Moore, Barnett Newman, Richard Fleischner, David Smith, and Christo, transformed the landscape of this historic city. To commemorate this groundbreaking event, The Preservation Society of Newport County is hosting a symposium at Rosecliff on Saturday, August 17, marking the 50th anniversary of the “Sculpture in the Environment” symposium that inaugurated Monumenta.

The original organizers of Monumenta, Hugh Davies, Director Emeritus of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, and Nancy Rosen, founder of Nancy Rosen, Incorporated, will join author Jonathan Lippincott and Art&Newport founder Dodie Kazanjian for a panel discussion moderated by Ron Onorato, Emeritus Professor of Art and Architectural History at the University of Rhode Island. This distinguished panel will explore the origins of Monumenta and discuss its enduring influence on the global art scene.

“Monumenta was a milestone cultural happening for the city of Newport and the state of Rhode Island that has somehow been largely forgotten,” said Preservation Society CEO Trudy Coxe. “With this celebration in August, we hope to remind some and introduce others to an incredibly influential event that continues to inspire.”

Monumenta was among the first large-scale outdoor sculpture exhibitions in the world, captivating both locals and visitors. It challenged audiences to rethink their interaction with private and public spaces, temporarily transformed through artistic intervention. This event has left a lasting impact on the way the public engages with outdoor contemporary art.

The initiative was spearheaded by Newport residents William and Gael Crimmins and championed by Preservation Society co-founder and President Katherine Warren. Directed by acclaimed art historian Sam Hunter and supported by a team of his graduate students from Princeton University, including Davies, Rosen, and Sally Yard, Monumenta set a precedent for future exhibitions.

Today, the legacy of Monumenta can be seen in institutions such as Storm King Art Center in New Windsor, N.Y., deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum in Lincoln, Mass., and Socrates Sculpture Park in Queens, N.Y.

For more information and details on how to register for the symposium, please visit Newport Mansions

