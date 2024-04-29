DEM Plans Low-Severity Prescribed Burn Monday at Pratt Farm in Arcadia Management Area

Residents in the vicinity of Pratt Farm in Arcadia Management Area are advised to expect controlled burning operations on Monday, April 29th, weather permitting, as part of the Department of Environmental Management’s (DEM) Forest Fire Program.

The prescribed burn, slated to be of low severity, aims to support habitat restoration efforts and mitigate the risk of unplanned, high-severity wildfires. This initiative comes as DEM continues its prescribed fire season this spring.

Notably, DEM first alerted the public to the possibility of prescribed fires on February 7, emphasizing the importance of these measures in maintaining ecological balance and minimizing the potential for destructive wildfires.

As the burn takes place, residents are urged not to contact emergency services if they observe smoke or fire activity in the area. Additionally, for safety reasons, the public is advised against approaching the site to prevent distraction to fire crews and to avoid unnecessary occupation of emergency personnel.

The prescribed burn underscores DEM’s commitment to proactive forest management, ensuring the long-term health and sustainability of Rhode Island’s natural landscapes.

