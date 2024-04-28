Local Resident Jen Campisi to Compete for Miss Rhode Island USA 2024 Crown

Excitement is building as Jen Campisi, a 25-year-old resident of Middletown, gears up to vie for the title of Miss Rhode Island USA 2024. The highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place on May 25 and 26, 2024, at the RI Convention Center in Providence, RI.

Campisi, representing her local community as Miss Newport County 2024, is thrilled at the prospect of showcasing her love for Rhode Island on such a grand stage. Hailing from Middletown for the past six years, Campisi has been an integral part of the Rhode Island community, working at various establishments across the state.

Among her local sponsors for the pageant are esteemed establishments like Aquidneck Liquors, Cru Cafe, Custom House Coffee, and more, underscoring the support she has garnered from the community.

A graduate of Roger Williams University, Campisi holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Psychology and a concentration in Criminal Justice. Her career aspirations lie in investigative crime reporting, but for now she enjoys living within the safe boundaries of our small island.

Campisi’s journalistic journey has seen her contribute to East Bay Media Group, known for publications like the Sakonnet Times and Portsmouth Times. Additionally, she has lent her talents to other regional publications such as Newport Neighbors Magazine and Portsmouth Living Magazine.

Despite being a newcomer to the world of pageantry, Campisi approaches the competition with a casual yet charismatic demeanor. “I am not at all a typical ‘pageant girl,'” she remarks. “Once people get to know me, they’ll discover my hobbies and interests that set me apart from the rest.”

With a blend of nerves and gratitude, Campisi acknowledges the unwavering support she has received from the community. “I have no idea what to expect, but I am forever grateful for the support I’ve received,” she expresses.

The Miss Rhode Island USA® and Miss Rhode Island Teen USA® pageants serve as the Official Preliminaries to the Miss USA® | Miss Teen USA® pageants. The winner of the Miss Rhode Island USA 2024 title will go on to represent the state in the prestigious 2024 MISS USA® pageant, embodying the spirit and essence of Rhode Island on a national platform.

