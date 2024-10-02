Obituary: Ann Vickers (1940-2024)

Ann Vickers, 84, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 29, 2024.

She was the wife of CDR Robert I. Vickers, USN (RET) who have been residents of Portsmouth since 1978.

Ann was born in Brooklyn, NY, and was the daughter to the late Dr. Richard Lutz DDS and Grace (Murphy) Lutz of Stanford, CT. She was the middle child of three daughters, the other two being, Marie and Carol.

Ann received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Dunbarton College in Washington, DC and went on to complete her Master’s of Education from Fairfield University. She was a lifelong teacher starting her career in Stamford, CT. She retired in 2001, from teaching 14 years at St. Luke’s Catholic School in Barrington, RI. Ann retired to spend time with her granddaughters who were her two shining lights in her life.

In addition to Ann’s husband Robert, she leaves her daughter Kathleen Kashian and her husband Robert of Stoughton, MA and her son Timothy Vickers of CA. She was the beloved Grammy to her two granddaughters Elizabeth (Ellie -24) Kashian and Abigail (Abbey -23) Kashian of Stoughton, MA. Ann is also survived by her younger sister, Carol Holland and her husband, Michael, of Mandeville, LA and was the sister of the late Marie Fitzmaurice.

Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours on Thursday, October 03, 2024, from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 4, 2024, at 10:15 AM in St. Mary’s Church, 330 Wood Street, Bristol, RI. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown, RI.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Tunnel 2 Towers, t2t.org.

