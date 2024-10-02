Residential Properties Ltd. Announces Sale of Coastal Retreat in Portsmouth for $1.3 Million

Residential Properties Ltd. is pleased to announce the successful sale of 1282 Anthony Road in Portsmouth, which closed at $1,305,000. This architect-designed residence was represented by RPL Sales Associates Cathy Singer and Ralph Curti, who acted as co-listing agents, with Curti also representing the buyer in this significant transaction.

Nestled in the picturesque Common Fence Point area, this 3-bedroom, 2-bath retreat boasts breathtaking water views over Mount Hope Bay and the Sakonnet River, offering a stunning 360-degree panorama from sunrise to sunset. Ideal for those seeking a serene coastal lifestyle, the property is conveniently located near the beach, providing endless opportunities for water recreation.

The home features an open floor plan that seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor living. At its heart lies a chef’s kitchen equipped with high-end Thermador appliances, a Fisher & Paykel 2-drawer dishwasher, Neolith countertops, and custom cabinetry. The expansive great room, highlighted by Pella sliding doors, opens onto a large Ipe deck, perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying the tranquil surroundings.

The second floor presents a cathedral-ceiling primary bedroom that includes a spacious walk-in closet and a private balcony. This level also features a generously sized guest bedroom and a luxurious heated bath adorned with terrazzo tile. Ascending to the third floor, residents are treated to a stunning viewing tower, offering even more breathtaking vistas of the coastal landscape.

Cathy Singer, a seasoned Sales Associate at Residential Properties for three decades, has consistently been recognized for her excellence in real estate, receiving the Multi-Million Dollar Sales Club Award multiple times and the Circle of Sales Excellence Bronze award. For more information about Cathy and to explore her current listings, visit her website at CathySinger.com.

Ralph Curti, a lifelong Rhode Island resident, brings over 35 years of real estate expertise to his clients. His comprehensive knowledge enables him to guide first-time buyers, seasoned investors, and savvy sellers alike. Supported by a dedicated team of financial specialists and legal advisors, Ralph is committed to helping clients achieve their real estate goals. To learn more about Ralph and view his listings, please visit RalphCurti.ResidentialProperties.com.

