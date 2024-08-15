Obituary: Anthony T. Bucolo (1935-2024)

Anthony T. Bucolo, 89, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2024, in the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence.

He was the devoted husband of the late Judith (Wellman) Bucolo for 60 years.

Born in Bristol, RI, he was the son of the late Mariano and Crispina Ann (Morgo) Bucolo.

Anthony was an honors graduate of both LaSalle Academy in Providence and Manhattan College. Following in his father’s footsteps working in the seafood business in Newport, RI, Anthony started Anthony’s Seafood in 1956. He ran the operations of the retail, wholesale, and eventually restaurant until his retirement in 1986.

Anthony was not only a coach and President of Portsmouth Little League, he was also the Founder of the Girls Softball Division in Portsmouth. He also spent years as a President and coach of Newport County Youth Hockey. In addition, he was a member of the Rotary Club of Portsmouth.

Upon his retirement, he spent twenty years sailing between Newport and the Virgin Islands with his beloved wife, family, and friends. He loved to travel and was grateful to see much of the world.

He is survived by his children; M. Stephen Bucolo (Rachel) of Portsmouth, RI, Michael Bucolo of Portsmouth, RI, Chris Ann Bucolo of Westport, MA, Lisa Kilcommons of North Kingstown, RI, and Amy Bucolo Montgomery (Mark) of Olathe, KS, his brother; Richard (Carolyn) Bucolo of Bristol, RI, sixteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. He additionally leaves many nieces and nephews.

He was the father of the late Elizabeth Bucolo, and brother of the late Domenic Bucolo.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, from 4:00-7:30 PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

His funeral will be held on Wednesday, August 28, at 9:00 AM from the Connors Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth RI.

Burial will continue in Trinity Cemetery, East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

Memorial donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, https://www.stjude.org/donate/

