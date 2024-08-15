Newport Mental Health Announces Relocation of Adult Programs and Walk-In Services to New Valley Road Location

Newport Mental Health is excited to announce the relocation of its adult programs, walk-in appointments (Open Access), and business staff to a newly renovated facility at 42 Valley Road. The transition will take effect on Monday, August 26. This new space, which currently accommodates the organization’s Children’s Services, has been thoughtfully redesigned to better meet the evolving needs of clients and the community.

For decades, Newport Mental Health has operated its adult programs and walk-in services from its 127 Johnny Cake Hill Road location. However, according to Dayna Gladstein, President & CEO of Newport Mental Health, the need for change became evident two years ago. “Our space at 127 was no longer sufficient for our growing needs,” she said. “With the new Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) federal designation, we’ve not only seen a significant increase in demand for our services, but we are adding new programs, leading us to expand our operations at 42 Valley Road.”

The renovations to the second floor and the east side of the first floor of the former bank building mark the beginning of a transformation into inviting and supportive office and therapy spaces tailored for clinical teams and their clients. The Children’s Center will continue to operate from its location on the west side of the building, with Phase Two renovations scheduled for 2025. As with the first phase, the second phase will rely on the generous support of the community. A dedicated team of local community leaders has been assembled to spearhead the capital campaign.

“Our new therapy spaces are not only more welcoming but are also specifically designed to enhance the client experience. Both our clinicians and clients will greatly benefit from this new environment,” said David Boscia, Chief Clinical Officer.

Starting Friday, August 23, walk-in services for adults will begin at the new Valley Road location. The Johnny Cake Hill Road site will officially close that same day. Newport Mental Health’s services at other locations remain unaffected by the move. The organization provides walk-in hours for both children and adults Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Emergency services are available 24/7 by calling the helpline at (401) 846-1213, option 1, which is answered directly by clinical staff to ensure an immediate and professional response.

For more information about Newport Mental Health, visit newportmentalhealth.org. A public opening event is planned for later this fall, following the organization’s largest annual fundraising event, the “Rock the Beach” Gala, scheduled for September 19. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are still available at https://bit.ly/RocktheBeach2024 or through the link on the homepage.

