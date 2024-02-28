Obituary: Arlene J. Shea (1943-2024)

Arlene J. (Park) Shea, 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 24, 2024. A native Newporter, she was the daughter of the late Harlan and Florence (Sylvia) Park and wife to the late Dennis “Denny” Shea.

Arlene is survived by her two daughters, Karen (Randy Pribbernow) and Christine (Todd Tesseo), grandchildren Marie, Claire, Quinn, and Kiley, and several cousins.

During Arlene’s career as a pharmacy technician, she worked at The Medical Center, Lions Drug, and Newport Prescription Center. She also contributed to the family business, D.A.S. Sound Systems, managing bookkeeping and crew dinner support. She volunteered her time and talent to St. Joseph’s Church as a preschool CCD teacher and to the Newport Hospital Auxiliary. She was an avid reader with over 2,451 books in her Nook, and she loved cross-stitching and spending time with her family.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2024, from 3:00-5:00 pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will take place Monday, March 4, 2024, at 9:30 am, St. Joseph’s Church, corner of Broadway & Mann Ave, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the RI Center for the Books, to fund their Intergenerational Reading Program. Donate by check: RI Center for the Book, at the Pell Center, Salve Regina University, 100 Ochre Point Avenue, Newport, RI 02840 or online: https://ribook.org/donate/

