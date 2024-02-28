Obituary: James Hargrow (1962-2024)

James Hargrow 62, of Newport, RI passed away peacefully on February 19, 2024 at Heathwood Nursing Home, James was born October 7, 1962 in Newport, RI, the son of late Barbara Jean Hargrow and the late James Hargrow.

James attended the public schools of Newport and worked few years at the Navy Base and Shaw’s Supermarket. James was a huge sports fan, he loved football and basketball most of all his LA Lakers, he played in basketball tournaments with Kings Boys in the Men’s basketball leagues at the Martin Luther King Center. James was well known by the nickname “Muff” which he was given as a child. James loved spending time with his family and hanging out with closest of friends whom he consider his brothers. James was a wonderful “Pop Pop” he spent most of his time with his two grandsons playing with them, watching movies and showing them old school videos, when his grandsons lost their dad he stepped right up to help his daughter raise her two sons. James was proud, funny and could be stubborn at times but he had a heart of gold. James was loved by many and will truly be missed.

James is survived by his daughter Dainesa M. Lawton and two grandson Deleon Rodriquez and Lyfe Rodriquez Lawton, both of Newport, as well as a host of cousins , other relatives, and close friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents John R. Jones and the Frances G. (Whitaker) Batey, his aunt Katherine Browner and his uncles John Jones and Ernest Jones.

May the road rise to meet you, may the wind be at your back, may the sun shine warm upon your face, The rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again , May God hold you in the palm of his hand.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 1, 2024, from 10:00am – 11:00am with funeral services immediately following at 11:00am at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.

The family wishes to acknowledge the many expressions of love, the visits, donations and phone call, cards and expressions of kindness shown to us this difficult time.

May God bless each of you. At the conclusion of services, James’s family would like to invite you all to join them and continue the celebration of James life at the Masonic Lodge Temple, 32 Dr, Marcus Wheatland Blvd, Newport RI, 02840.

