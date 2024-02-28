Your Dream Home Awaits: Coastal Retreat Near Second Beach Hits Market For $1,550,000

430 Paradise Avenue | Middletown, RI | 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1400 square feet | offered by Lila Delman Compass for $1,550,000.

Experience the epitome of tranquility and seclusion with this remarkable 1.73-acre parcel of land – an extraordinary real estate opportunity.

Situated just a half mile from Surfers End of Second Beach and a mere 2 miles from downtown Newport, this is the quintessential country coastal home site you’ve been searching for. Enveloped by charming stone walls and adorned with mature trees and a meandering brook, the surroundings are nothing short of breathtaking.

Presently, there stands a 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom, 1400 sq ft home in need of some refurbishment; however, the true value lies in the sprawling land.

This is a truly one-of-a-kind property!

