Obituary: Arlene J. Zatz (1946-2024)

Arlene J. Zatz, of Middletown, RI, died on Monday, April 15, 2024 in Marlborough, MA. She was 77 years old. Born in Virginia on October 13, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Mildred (Feldberg) Goldberg.

Arlene graduated from Rogers High School and Michigan State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She worked as a social worker and spent most of her career employed in Newport, RI. Arlene retired from Newport Hospital in 2013 having formed many close relationships from her time there.

She was a longtime member of Temple Shalom on Valley Rd in Middletown where she assisted with numerous events and, in earlier years, taught Sunday school. She was an avid spin enthusiast and an honorary member of the Water Babes of the Newport Athletic Club. She could not become an actual member because that would require getting her hair wet and anyone who knew Arlene knew that was never going to happen willingly.

Arlene was happiest when spending time with family (including her grand-doggies Ozzy, Lulu, and Boots) and dear friends. She enjoyed traveling and her favorite destination was a weekend trip to NYC for dim sum, deli, and a Broadway show.

Arlene was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 42 years, Paul Zatz.

She leaves behind her daughter Jennifer and son in law Chris Wydom of MA; sister Pam Klosky of CA; niece Debbie Klosky and her husband Diego Rasskin and children Gabriel and Alex of Spain; nephew Jeffrey Klosky and children Kaylee, Noah, Kaden, and Adalyn of CO.

A funeral service will be held Friday, April 19, 2024 at Temple Shalom, 223 Valley Rd, Middletown at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at Beth Olam Cemetery, 181 Wyatt Rd, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org. or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are by the Chevra Kadisha Association of Newport County.

