“Providence Pizza Week” Returns Featuring Nearly 40 Local Restaurants

The Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau is celebrating its 3rd annual Providence Pizza Week, featuring specialty pizzas from a growing list of restaurants.

They rallied chefs from more than 35 of the top pizza joints and restaurants in and around Providence to share their most delicious creations starting April 14 through April 20. Ever tried a pie piled high with tater tots? How about a slice with shrimp and lobster scampi? Or short rib, or smoked duck? Well, now is the time to get a slice of the action.

“Pizza Week is the perfect excuse to visit your favorite local pizza shop or to try something a little different,” said Kristen Adamo, president & CEO of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Rhode Island is known for pizza and this is our way of celebrating it. Whether you are a pizza traditionalist or prefer your pie on the wild side, Pizza Week offers something for everyone.”

Everyone is encouraged to put their taste buds to the test and vote for their favorites. The PWCVB will be awarding the top restaurant in each category: Most Delicious, Most Creative, and Most Instagrammable. Francesco’s Pizzeria has swept all three categories two years in a row – will he win the ‘triple crown’ of Pizza Week once again? One lucky voter will also be selected to win a $200 prize pack of restaurant gift cards.

