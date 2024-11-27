Santa Claus Set to Spread Holiday Cheer with Newport’s Annual Nightly Rides

The holiday season in Newport would not be complete without the annual arrival of Santa Claus, who, with the assistance of the Newport Fire and Police Departments, will once again tour the city’s neighborhoods this December.

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 10, Santa will trade his sleigh for a fire engine, greeting families and children along a carefully planned route. His nightly rides will begin at 5:30 p.m., with departures from Fire Station #2 on Old Fort Road scheduled for 5 p.m.

This year’s tour will span four evenings and each evening, Santa’s route will cover different sections of Newport, allowing children in every corner of the city a chance to wave to him as he passes by.

A Neighborhood-by-Neighborhood Schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 10: North End west of Broadway, including Touro Street, Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd., Van Zandt Ave., Bedlow Ave., and Newport Heights.

Thursday, Dec. 12: North End east of Broadway, from Memorial Blvd. to the Middletown line, covering Kay Street, Vernon Ave., Bliss Road, and Eustis Ave.

Tuesday, Dec. 17: South End west of Spring Street, from Fort Adams to Touro Street and Harrison Ave., including the Historic 5th Ward.

Thursday, Dec. 19: Southeast neighborhoods east of Spring Street, from Memorial Blvd. to Ocean Ave., plus Bellevue Ave., Annandale Road, the Point section, Bayside Village, and Admiralty neighborhoods.

Tracking Santa’s Progress

Families can follow Santa’s journey in real time using the Glympse app, accessible via the Newport Fire Department’s Facebook page. However, the tracker must be refreshed each evening, as it expires once Santa returns to the North Pole.

A Few Reminders for Families

The Newport Fire Department has issued guidelines to ensure the safety of all participants:

Parents should accompany children and ensure they greet Santa from the sidewalk, avoiding the roadway.

Due to his busy schedule, Santa will not stop for photographs along the route.

Weather may also affect the schedule. In the event of inclement weather, Santa will make every effort to reschedule his visit to the affected area for the following evening.

For additional details and updates, including route modifications, visit CityofNewport.com/SantasRide or follow the Newport Fire Department on Facebook.

As Newport eagerly awaits his arrival, Santa is looking forward to spreading holiday cheer throughout the city once again.

