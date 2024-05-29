Obituary: BJ Haskins (1943-2024)

Byron “B.J.” Cameron Haskins Jr., 80 passed away on May 21, 2024 at his home in Newport, RI.

B.J. was born on October 26, 1943 in Portland, ME to Byron C. Haskins of Washington, IN and Julia White of Fall River, MA and stepfather Anthony E. Korbas of Dunkirk, NY and Middletown. He was a graduate of Rogers High School and earned a B.A. from Salve Regina College in Newport.

He proudly served in the Military Police in the U.S. Air Force at Dow Air Force Base in Bangor, ME. While in the service, B.J. met and married Rose M. Quirion of Milo, ME. They had 2 children, Ronald Wayne Haskins of Bangor, ME and Brandi Lynn Rothberg of Montville, CT.

After the service, B.J. relocated back to Newport and worked at the Newport Shipyard for a brief time. He then married Barbara (Freitas) Haskins of Newport, sharing a home with stepson, Adam Bert of Newport. In 1967, he joined the Middletown Police Department as an officer where he served with distinction for 22 years, retiring in 1989 as Sergeant.

A lifelong resident of Aquidneck Island, B.J. was well known to many native Islanders. He liked playing baseball, basketball, and racquetball. B.J. was an expert pistol marksman and won many local and national competitions. He was a private man yet enjoyed spending time with his friends at the former All Vets in Middletown, VFW, and several other establishments in the area. He was a frequent patron of the Newport Grand. B.J. also had a passion for Corvettes, owning many throughout his lifetime.

He is survived by his son and daughter, Ron and Brandi and will be missed by his 2 grandchildren, Raisi and Rhys Rothberg.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2024 from 4-7 PM in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. Burial with Military Honors will be held Thursday, June 6, 2024 at Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Ave, Middletown at 11 AM.

In lieu of flowers, B.J.’s family requests donations be made to the Middletown FOP Lodge 21 c/o Middletown Police Department, 464 Mitchell’s Ln, Middletown, RI 02842.

