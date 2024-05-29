Summer Fun and Learning with Rhode Island’s Division of Fish and Wildlife

This summer, immerse yourself in the great outdoors with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management’s Division of Fish and Wildlife (DFW). Whether you’re interested in fishing, hunting, or wildlife education, DFW offers a variety of engaging and educational programs suitable for all ages. Best of all, most of these programs are free and open to families.
Aquatic Resource Education Programs
Come Clam with Me Workshops
- Dates, times, and locations: To be determined
- Age group: All ages
- Cost: $10 per person (Free for children under 8)
- Registration: Contact Kimberly Sullivan at Kimberly.sullivan@dem.ri.gov or 401-330-0634
Explore Rhode Island’s coastline and learn to harvest hardshell clams with commercial quahogger Jody King. These workshops include an informational lecture, hands-on clamming, and a cooking demonstration.
The Hex Hatch Fly Tying Workshop
- Date: Thursday, June 13
- Time: 6 – 9 PM
- Location: DEM DFW Outdoor Education Office, Exeter
- Age group: Ages 10 and up
- Cost: Free
- Registration: Register here
Learn about the Hexagenia limbata hatch and fly tying techniques from experienced fly tyers. Equipment and materials are provided.
Introduction to Freshwater Fly Fishing
- Date: Saturday, June 22
- Time: 9 AM – 3 PM
- Location: Addieville East Farm, Burrillville
- Age group: Ages 10 and up
- Cost: $30/person
- Registration: Email Kimberly.sullivan@dem.ri.gov or call 401-330-0634
Learn fly fishing basics, including equipment, tying flies, casting, and fishing in a stocked pond. Lunch and materials are included.
Hunter Education Programs
Introduction to the Great Swamp Shooting Range
- Date: Saturday, June 22
- Time: 9 AM – 2 PM
- Location: Great Swamp Shooting Range, West Kingston
- Age group: Adults
- Cost: Free
- Registration: Register here
Experience the Great Swamp Shooting Range with beginner-friendly firearm instruction.
2024 Women’s Day at the Range
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 4
- Time: 9 AM – 12:30 PM (Session 1) and 12:30 – 4 PM (Session 2)
- Location: Great Swamp Shooting Range, West Kingston
- Age group: Adults
- Cost: Free
- Registration: Session 1 | Session 2
A special event for women to learn and practice shooting in a supportive environment.
Bowhunter Education Certification Course
- Dates: Thursday, Aug. 22 (5 – 9 PM) and Saturday, Aug. 24 (9 AM – 2 PM)
- Location: DEM Outdoor Education Office, Exeter
- Age group: Ages 11 and up
- Cost: Free
- Registration: Register here
Learn archery hunting basics and safe practices. Participants must attend both days and pass a multiple-choice test.
Wildlife Outreach Programs
Summer Bat Night
- Date: Thursday, June 27
- Time: 7:30 – 9 PM
- Location: Carolina Trout Hatchery, Richmond
- Age group: Families with children ages 6 and up
- Cost: Free
- Registration: Register here
Learn about Rhode Island’s bat species and participate in a bat colony count.
Wildlife Solutions: Veggie Vandals
- Date: Tuesday, July 2
- Time: 6:30 – 8:00 PM
- Location: East Greenwich Free Library or via Zoom
- Age group: Adults
- Cost: Free
- Registration: Register here
Learn how to manage rabbits, groundhogs, and deer in your garden while understanding their role in the ecosystem.
Summer Dragon Hunt
- Date: Saturday, July 20
- Time: 10 – 11:30 AM
- Location: Great Swamp Wildlife Management Area, West Kingston
- Age group: Families with children ages 8 and up
- Cost: Free
- Registration: Register here
Explore the world of dragonflies and damselflies in Rhode Island’s swamps with experts.
Coexisting with Coyotes
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 6
- Time: 6 – 7 PM
- Location: Greene Library
- Age group: Adults
- Cost: Free
- Registration: Register here
Understand coyote behavior and learn strategies for coexisting with these animals.
Wildlife Management Areas 101
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 21
- Time: 6:30 – 7:30 PM
- Location: North Smithfield Public Library or via Zoom
- Age group: Adults
- Cost: Free
- Registration: Register here
Learn about Rhode Island’s Wildlife Management Areas and how to enjoy them responsibly.
For more information and to register for these exciting programs, visit the DFW website. Embrace the opportunity to connect with nature and gain new skills this summer!
