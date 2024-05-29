Summer Fun and Learning with Rhode Island’s Division of Fish and Wildlife

This summer, immerse yourself in the great outdoors with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management’s Division of Fish and Wildlife (DFW). Whether you’re interested in fishing, hunting, or wildlife education, DFW offers a variety of engaging and educational programs suitable for all ages. Best of all, most of these programs are free and open to families.

Aquatic Resource Education Programs

Come Clam with Me Workshops

Dates, times, and locations: To be determined

To be determined Age group: All ages

All ages Cost: $10 per person (Free for children under 8)

$10 per person (Free for children under 8) Registration: Contact Kimberly Sullivan at Kimberly.sullivan@dem.ri.gov or 401-330-0634

Explore Rhode Island’s coastline and learn to harvest hardshell clams with commercial quahogger Jody King. These workshops include an informational lecture, hands-on clamming, and a cooking demonstration.

The Hex Hatch Fly Tying Workshop

Date: Thursday, June 13

Thursday, June 13 Time: 6 – 9 PM

6 – 9 PM Location: DEM DFW Outdoor Education Office, Exeter

DEM DFW Outdoor Education Office, Exeter Age group: Ages 10 and up

Ages 10 and up Cost: Free

Free Registration: Register here

Learn about the Hexagenia limbata hatch and fly tying techniques from experienced fly tyers. Equipment and materials are provided.

Introduction to Freshwater Fly Fishing

Date: Saturday, June 22

Saturday, June 22 Time: 9 AM – 3 PM

9 AM – 3 PM Location: Addieville East Farm, Burrillville

Addieville East Farm, Burrillville Age group: Ages 10 and up

Ages 10 and up Cost: $30/person

$30/person Registration: Email Kimberly.sullivan@dem.ri.gov or call 401-330-0634

Learn fly fishing basics, including equipment, tying flies, casting, and fishing in a stocked pond. Lunch and materials are included.

Hunter Education Programs

Introduction to the Great Swamp Shooting Range

Date: Saturday, June 22

Saturday, June 22 Time: 9 AM – 2 PM

9 AM – 2 PM Location: Great Swamp Shooting Range, West Kingston

Great Swamp Shooting Range, West Kingston Age group: Adults

Adults Cost: Free

Free Registration: Register here

Experience the Great Swamp Shooting Range with beginner-friendly firearm instruction.

2024 Women’s Day at the Range

Date: Sunday, Aug. 4

Sunday, Aug. 4 Time: 9 AM – 12:30 PM (Session 1) and 12:30 – 4 PM (Session 2)

9 AM – 12:30 PM (Session 1) and 12:30 – 4 PM (Session 2) Location: Great Swamp Shooting Range, West Kingston

Great Swamp Shooting Range, West Kingston Age group: Adults

Adults Cost: Free

Free Registration: Session 1 | Session 2

A special event for women to learn and practice shooting in a supportive environment.

Bowhunter Education Certification Course

Dates: Thursday, Aug. 22 (5 – 9 PM) and Saturday, Aug. 24 (9 AM – 2 PM)

Thursday, Aug. 22 (5 – 9 PM) and Saturday, Aug. 24 (9 AM – 2 PM) Location: DEM Outdoor Education Office, Exeter

DEM Outdoor Education Office, Exeter Age group: Ages 11 and up

Ages 11 and up Cost: Free

Free Registration: Register here

Learn archery hunting basics and safe practices. Participants must attend both days and pass a multiple-choice test.

Wildlife Outreach Programs

Summer Bat Night

Date: Thursday, June 27

Thursday, June 27 Time: 7:30 – 9 PM

7:30 – 9 PM Location: Carolina Trout Hatchery, Richmond

Carolina Trout Hatchery, Richmond Age group: Families with children ages 6 and up

Families with children ages 6 and up Cost: Free

Free Registration: Register here

Learn about Rhode Island’s bat species and participate in a bat colony count.

Wildlife Solutions: Veggie Vandals

Date: Tuesday, July 2

Tuesday, July 2 Time: 6:30 – 8:00 PM

6:30 – 8:00 PM Location: East Greenwich Free Library or via Zoom

East Greenwich Free Library or via Zoom Age group: Adults

Adults Cost: Free

Free Registration: Register here

Learn how to manage rabbits, groundhogs, and deer in your garden while understanding their role in the ecosystem.

Summer Dragon Hunt

Date: Saturday, July 20

Saturday, July 20 Time: 10 – 11:30 AM

10 – 11:30 AM Location: Great Swamp Wildlife Management Area, West Kingston

Great Swamp Wildlife Management Area, West Kingston Age group: Families with children ages 8 and up

Families with children ages 8 and up Cost: Free

Free Registration: Register here

Explore the world of dragonflies and damselflies in Rhode Island’s swamps with experts.

Coexisting with Coyotes

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 6

Tuesday, Aug. 6 Time: 6 – 7 PM

6 – 7 PM Location: Greene Library

Greene Library Age group: Adults

Adults Cost: Free

Free Registration: Register here

Understand coyote behavior and learn strategies for coexisting with these animals.

Wildlife Management Areas 101

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 21

Wednesday, Aug. 21 Time: 6:30 – 7:30 PM

6:30 – 7:30 PM Location: North Smithfield Public Library or via Zoom

North Smithfield Public Library or via Zoom Age group: Adults

Adults Cost: Free

Free Registration: Register here

Learn about Rhode Island’s Wildlife Management Areas and how to enjoy them responsibly.

For more information and to register for these exciting programs, visit the DFW website. Embrace the opportunity to connect with nature and gain new skills this summer!

