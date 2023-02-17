Obituary: Brian D. Barrett (1963-2023)

Brian D. Barrett, 59, of Newport, RI passed away February 14, 2023 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.

Brian was born in Newport to William and Evelyn (Shea) Barrett on February 18, 1963. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1981. He worked as a mason and later as a landscaper. Brian was an avid gardener and he took pride in his lilac, flower, and vegetable gardens. He also had a lifelong passion for Green Bridge where he could be found quohogging in the summer. Brian was well known (and sought after) for his favorite hobby – making “stuffies” – for family and friends.

Brian is survived by his sister, Bethany Barrett of Newport and his brothers, Brendan Barrett and Bruce Barrett, both of Newport. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Evelyn (Shea) Barrett.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the entire staff at the Lifespan Cancer Institute at Newport Hospital and also the Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice team.

Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 21, 2023 in St. Joseph’s Church, corner of Broadway & Mann Ave, Newport at 10 AM. Burial will be private.

Donations in Brian’s memory may be made to Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, 1184 East Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI 02871.

