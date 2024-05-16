Obituary: Alexander James Pavlik (1984-2024)

Alexander James Pavlik, 39, passed away on Sunday May 12, 2024, in Newport, Rhode Island. Alex was born October 10, 1984, at the Navy base hospital on Aquidneck Island.

Alex grew up and attended Elementary through High School in Acton, Massachusetts. His creativity and love for family, friends, and animals resonated in all he did. In High School Alex joined the Speech & Debate team. His healthy appetite for and skill in debate persisted through adulthood, and he enthusiastically engaged on almost any topic. Alex’s college admission test scores resulted in a scholarship to Allegheny College where he attended one semester before returning to the community and geography he loved on Aquidneck Island. He worked in construction until graduating from Rhode Island College with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications with a focus on mass media. After graduating, Alex worked in Boston in business development for software companies but was ultimately called back to the Island he loved and working with his hands and retrained and worked as a machinist.

Alex did everything with purpose and passion all while maintaining a kind and humorous nature. He was on fire on wedding dance floors with a face-splitting smile and contagious exuberance. Alex was an incredibly gentle and jovial giant with children, especially his niece and nephews. He played with them endlessly in the freezing Atlantic ocean, sand, yard or anywhere they asked and loved sharing the magic of fishing, boating, hermit crab catching, chasing wild bunnies and the outdoors with them. Alex’s connection with and care for animals, especially his family dogs (three of whom he patiently and tenderly nursed through the elderly years), was incredible to witness. He burned beautifully bright for four decades on Earth and exponentially so in his last two years as Alex found joy, community, connection, support, and the opportunity to serve and help others through the 12-step program and YANA Newport. His family will be forever grateful for the quality of life and positivity fellow AA members provided.

Alex is survived by his father, Gary Pavlik, Sister, Emily and Brother-in-law, Bart Kneip, Sister, Meriel and Brother-in-law, Forrest Bowman. Neice, Madelyn Kneip and Nephews, Cole Kneip, Townsend Bowman and Anderson Bowman, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends.

Alex is proceeded in death by his grandparents and Mother Nancy Pavlik.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, May 24th at 6:00pm at

YANA Newport, 770 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown, RI, 02842

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the organization that brought joy and purpose to Alex in his last few years: You Are Not Alone Newport at 12th Step Club ‘ YANA Newport County ‘ Middletown.