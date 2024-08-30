Middletown to Honor Local Good Samaritan for Keeping Streets Clean for Nearly Two Decades

The Town of Middletown is set to honor one of its most dedicated citizens, 83-year-old Ronald Kobayashi, at the upcoming Town Council meeting. Kobayashi, a longtime resident who bought his home off Oliphant Lane back in 1973, has been a fixture in the community for over 50 years. Together with his late wife, Joan, he raised three daughters in that home, where he still resides today.

Back in 2005, Kobayashi began taking regular walks with his dog along Oliphant Lane. It didn’t take long for him to notice the unsightly trash piling up on the roadside. Instead of turning a blind eye, Kobayashi took action, picking up litter during his walks several days a week for years. Even after undergoing quadruple bypass heart surgery in 2015, he made these walks a part of his recovery routine, turning them into a daily mission.

Today, you’ll find Kobayashi, sporting a bright traffic vest and armed with a trash bag, patrolling Oliphant Lane every morning. He doesn’t just pick up litter—he rights overturned trash bins and ensures newspapers are neatly placed on his neighbors’ front steps. He’s become a local icon, greeting everyone who passes by with a wave and a smile. Many commuters honk, stop to chat, or wave back, recognizing his tireless commitment to keeping their streets clean.

For his dedication to the community, Kobayashi will be honored with a plaque from the police department and a proclamation from the Town Council. The ceremony, set to celebrate his unwavering commitment to the town and its residents, will take place at the Middletown Town Hall at 350 East Main Road on September 3rd, 2024, at 6:30 p.m.

