Obituary: Carol Greene (1935-2024)

Carol Greene, 89, of Newport, RI, died on June 15, 2024, in Virginia Beach, VA. She was the wife of the late James Greene.

Born in Newport, RI, she was the daughter of the late George and Mildred (Marston) Towle.

Throughout her life, Carol found joy in simple pleasures. She had a passion for lighthouses, often finding solace in their guiding light. Her skilled hands crafted beautiful creations through her avid crocheting, making blankets, hats, and Christmas stockings that brought warmth to many. She found peace and inspiration in daily readings of the bible, nurturing her faith and guiding her through life’s ups and downs. Carol had a special fondness for squirrels and adored her cats, Stubby, Mittens, and Cuddles, whom she cherished as family.

For over 20 years, Carol dedicated herself to serving others as a Nurse’s Aide at John Clarke Nursing Home, formerly the Baptist Nursing Home. Her compassion and kindness touched the lives of many residents and colleagues, leaving a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Carol is survived by her children; Dianne (John) Simone, of VA, Cheryl (David) Schneider, of NY, Jimmy Greene, of Tiverton, Darlene (Charles Sr.) Riegel, of Fall River, MA, Charlene Jumalon, of Fall River, MA, Thomas (Brenda) Greene, of FL, 16 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband and parents, Carol is preceded in death by her siblings; George Towle and Shirley Rudy.

Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, June 21, 2024, from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport RI.

Funeral services will continue on Saturday, June 22, at 10:00 AM in the First Presbyterian Church, Broadway and Everett Street, Newport. Burial will follow in Newport Memorial Park, Middletown.

Memorial donations may be made in Carol’s name to First Presbyterian Church, 4 Everett Street, Newport, RI 02840.