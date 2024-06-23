Coastal Sanctuary in South Westport Hits the Market for $2,950,000

8 Clyde’s Way | Westport, MA | 4 bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms, 4,814 sq ft | offered by Residential Properties Ltd. for $2,950,000.

Nestled in the picturesque coastal setting of South Westport, this extraordinary property offers stunning water views and serves as both a serene sanctuary for nature lovers and an entertainer’s paradise. The main house, built in 2000, features a bright, open layout enhanced by vaulted ceilings, picture windows, and skylights that bathe the interior in natural light. The living room opens onto a delightful deck overlooking the water, while the dining room, complete with a gas fireplace, flows seamlessly into the recently renovated chef’s kitchen. This kitchen is a dream for any culinary enthusiast, boasting expansive quartz countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and a center island.

The open layout continues into the family room and home office, which is outfitted with custom built-ins. This level also includes a full bath and a laundry room for added convenience. An open stairway leads to the second floor, where the primary suite awaits. This luxurious space includes a walk-in closet, a recently updated bath, and sliders that open onto a private deck. Two additional bedrooms and another full bath complete the upper level. The nicely finished lower level includes a half bath.

Built in 2005, the carriage house provides additional living space, including a kitchen, lounge, bedroom, full bath, and a living room with a vaulted ceiling and sliders opening onto another deck with water views. The outdoor area around the carriage house is an entertainer’s dream, featuring a spectacular summer kitchen, numerous patios, a bar, bocce court, fire pit, and stone grilling pit. Additionally, there is an artist or hobby studio for creative pursuits.

A 3-stall horse barn with a paddock, added in 2021, further enhances this property’s appeal. The gorgeous landscaping and deeded water access complete this unique and inviting home, perfect for those seeking tranquility and the ultimate setting for entertaining.

