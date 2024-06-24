Obituary: Joan Ann Jones (1958-2024)

Joan Ann Jones, 66, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on June 19, 2024. She was the wife of Jerry Jones.

Born in Newport, RI, she was the daughter of the late George and Kathryn (Wilson) Coggeshall.

Joan worked in medical coding for 37 years, her career started at Aquidneck Medical Center, where she worked for many years. More recently she worked for Lifespan at Newport Hospital.

Joan will be remembered by her family as the most honest, loving, and caring person ever known. She brought so much happiness to her family and all around her.

Joan is survived by her husband Jerry, her children; Kasey (Donald Bourne-Kaluhiwa) Kaluhiwa, of Middletown, Jeff Morris, of Middletown, her siblings; Kathy Quint, of Portsmouth, Nancy (Frank) Gilcrest, of Middletown, Dr. George (Dr. Julie Star-Coggeshall) Coggeshall, of Brookline, MA, Claire (Jeff) Coggeshall, of Scituate, MA, her grandchildren; Jenna Morris, and Kaylee Kaluhiwa, and her nieces and nephews; Michael Quint, Chris (Sarah) Quint, Greg (Donna) Gilcrest, Elizabeth Gilcrest, Ryan Gilcrest, Jillian (AJ) Graham, Jana Star-Coggeshall, and Adam Star-Coggeshall.

Besides her parents, Joan is preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond Morris, her niece, Jennifer Quint, and her brother-in-law, Uncle Bud Quint.

Services for Joan will be held privately.

Donations in her memory may be made to the American Liver Foundation.