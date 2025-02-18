Obituary: Caroline Haylett (1980-2025)

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Caroline Gamil (Hanna) Haylett, a beloved wife, daughter, sister and friend, who left this world on February 17, 2025, at the age of 44. Born in Cairo, Egypt, on June 1, 1980 to Gamil and Ferial Hanna. Caroline’s journey brought her to Portsmouth, RI when she was two years old. She graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1998. She then attended San Bernardino Valley College in California.

Caroline was a travel agent, a dedicated employee at AAA in Narragansett, RI for ten years, where she exhibited unwavering commitment and passion in her work. Her warm personality and infectious smile touched the lives of many, leaving an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing her. Prior to working at AAA, she worked for the Marriott for many years. A fierce supporter of her family. Her family was the most important thing in her life. Caroline embodied kindness and compassion in every aspect of her life. She was faithful to her church and entire church community. She and her husband were members of Curtis Corner Baptist Church in Wakefield, RI.

She married the love of her life on August 21, 2015. Together they made their home in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, where she made countless cherished memories with her loved ones. Caroline was a talented painter & artist. Cooking was a passion she had mastered with exceptional entree’s that she spoiled her family and friends with. She really enjoyed making people feel happy. Caroline was a kind person, always going out of her way to make people feel special. She loved traveling the world. Caroline was an intelligent woman, she never stopped learning, she enjoyed reading.

She is survived by her loving husband, Daniel Haylett, who remains heartbroken by the profound loss of his wife. Caroline is also survived by her devoted mother, Ferial “Fifi” Hanna of Portsmouth who will forever hold her daughter in her heart. Her brother Joseph Hanna of Boston, MA. Her sisters-in-law Melanie and Sarah. Her beloved niece Hayley Smith. She also leaves her fur baby “Bo” and the DeCastro family. She also leaves extended family in Egypt.

Her father Gamil predeceased her. Her in-laws Burton and Betty (DeCastro) Haylett also predeceased her.

As we prepare to say our goodbyes, let us carry Caroline’s memory forward, ensuring that her legacy of compassion and joy continues to inspire us all.

Funeral services are private. Caroline will be laid to rest with her beloved father in Portsmouth Cemetery.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later time.