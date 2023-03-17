Obituary: Cecil Wayne Duncan (1945-2023)

Cecil Wayne Duncan passed away in his sleep on March 10, 2023. Cecil was born on December 30, 1945 in Paducah, Ky.

After High School Cecil joined the United States Navy. After boot camp he was stationed in Newport, R.I. where he met his soul mate, Nancy. Two years later they were married at St. John’s Church in Newport, R.I. Two years later they moved to Pensacola, Florida where Cecil was raised. Cecil went into the antique business with his friend Al Bolls. They started a business selling antique furniture then eventually restoring furniture. Cecil Wayne was active in the telephone pioneers, even though he was not a member, Nancy was.

Cecil is preceded in death by his father, Van Duncan; mother, Ruby Alile Peck; sister, Donna Gail; his brother, Van Duncan and his son, David Wayne.

Those left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Nancy; grandson, David Ryan (Krystina); granddaughter, Megan Ann (Anthony Ryan); daughter in law, Beverly; sister-in-law, Joan; four great grandchildren, Xane Alexander, Torin Wayne, Madden John and Zoey Rene; and numerous nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family there will be no service.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Pine Meadows Veterinary Clinic in Cecil’s name. This is the clinic that cared for Kitty for several years.

via – Nancy Steinhouse Duncan

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

