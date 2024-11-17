Obituary: Charles H. Tingley (1958-2024)

Charles H. Tingley was born January 8, 1958. Charlie was a lifelong resident of the City of Newport, RI. Preceded in death by his beloved father and mother, Charles A. and MaryJane (Heller) Tingley.

In younger years, he attended and proudly graduated from The William Davies Jr. Vocational-Technical High School in Lincoln, RI, with two thousand study hours in horticulture and carpentry.

Always busy, most of his life he worked two jobs. Charlie began working in maintenance at Rolling Green Apartments, where he and his dad resided after the passing of his mother. After his father’s passing in 1985, Charlie began working at the Sheraton Islander on Goat Island under the guidance of his friend and supervisor John Allan.

After a few years, he left the employment of Rolling Green and went to work for the former Newport Grand under his mentor Mr. Larry Peckham.

Charlie was very interested and quite knowledgeable about history and origins concerning coins and currency. He was a member of the American Numismatic Association. He enjoyed traveling to different locations throughout the country attending numerous coin shows, expanding his knowledge.

While walking near his residence on May 24, 2016, Charlie was struck by a distracted motorist using his cell phone. Never fully recovering from the ordeal, he spent his last years in six different nursing facilities throughout the state of RI.

Two co-workers and friends of Charlie at the hotel Jay Martin and Rhett Allen took him under their wings to protect and care for him the best they could.

His last six months were spent at the Grand Islander Nursing Home, where he received attentive and excellent care.

Sadly, Charlie passed peacefully in his sleep on November 12, 2024.

Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Burial will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 1:00 pm in Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Ave., Middletown, RI.

