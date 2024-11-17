Salve Survives Late Surge, Edges Norwich in Season Finale Thriller, 31-30

It was a nail-biting conclusion to the NEWMAC regular season at Toppa Field on Saturday afternoon. Salve Regina University built a commanding 31-17 lead through three quarters, but Norwich University clawed back with two dramatic touchdowns in the fourth, pulling within a single point. A failed two-point conversion in the closing moments sealed the Seahawks’ 31-30 victory, ending the 2024 season on a high note for Salve Regina.

The Seahawks (6-4, 5-2 NEWMAC) relied on a balanced attack and key defensive stops to fend off the winless Cadets (0-10, 0-7 NEWMAC), whose spirited comeback attempt fell agonizingly short.

Back-and-Forth First Half

Salve Regina struck first, with running back Justan Luzzi finding the end zone on a 7-yard run early in the first quarter. Norwich immediately responded with a 90-yard touchdown bomb from Landon Beecher to Henri Bourque, leveling the score at 7-7.

The Seahawks regained the lead with a Jacob Hernandez 8-yard run, only for Norwich to cut the deficit to four on a 29-yard Jace McCarron field goal. Salve extended their advantage with a 33-yard field goal by Nathan DiRado, but Beecher’s 4-yard run tied the game at 17 apiece late in the second quarter.

As time expired in the first half, Salve quarterback A. Bellizzi orchestrated a 15-play, 85-yard drive, capping it off with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Max Mazzella, sending the Seahawks into the locker room up 24-17.

Seahawks Dominate Third Quarter

The third quarter belonged to Salve Regina. Luzzi notched his second touchdown of the day on a 2-yard run, giving the Seahawks a two-touchdown cushion at 31-17. The Salve defense kept Norwich in check during the period, setting the stage for what appeared to be a comfortable finish.

Cadets Storm Back

Norwich, however, refused to go quietly. The momentum shifted midway through the fourth quarter when Devin DeJesus intercepted Bellizzi and returned it 34 yards for a touchdown, narrowing the gap to 31-24.

With just under two minutes remaining, Jehric Hackney broke loose for a 44-yard touchdown run, bringing the Cadets within a point. Norwich elected to go for the win with a two-point conversion attempt, but the Seahawks’ defense held firm, preserving the narrow victory.

Nathan DiRado’s reliable leg stood out in the Seahawks’ final game of 2024, as the first-year kicker went 4-for-4 on extra points, finishing the season 18-of-19.

Salve Regina now turns its attention to the offseason, with hopes of building on a strong finish as they prepare for 2025.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

