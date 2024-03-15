Obituary: Cheryl Ferreira (1947-2024)

Cheryl Ferreira, 76, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Middletown, Rhode Island, died on February 20, 2024 in Florida. She was the wife of Arthur Ferreira. Their 25th wedding anniversary is March 13th.

Born in Newport, Rhode Island on February 23, 1947, She was the daughter of William and Hope (Freeborn) Hibbad.

Cheryl worked many years at Tommy’s diner, in various retail positions, for Souza insurance and later retired from the Newport Hospital’s front desk. Upon retirement, she moved to The Villages in Florida. Cheryl was always smiling… Cheryl’s pride and Joy were her 2 boys, John and “Little John” Connor.

Cheryl is survived by her husband Arthur, grandson Connor RT Carney, sister Beverly Nolan, and step children Deborah, Joseph, and Robert.

Cheryl is preceded in death by her son John Carney; and her parents William and Hope Hibbad.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, March 30, 2024 at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Three Angels Fund, https://threeangelsfund.com/donate-now/.

Heartfelt thanks to Carol, Annie & Piney for going above and beyond for Cheryl.

