Public Meetings Scheduled for Proposed Sale of Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha have announced two public meetings regarding the proposed sale of Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital. These meetings aim to provide an opportunity for public input on the matter. Each session will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. in room 110 of Alger Hall at Rhode Island College, situated at 600 Mount Pleasant Ave. in Providence. The meeting dates are scheduled for Tuesday, March 19, 2024, and Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

For those unable to attend in person, virtual participation is available via Microsoft Teams at https://tinyurl.com/hcahearing.

Public comments will be considered by the Attorney General and RIDOH as part of their review process. Individuals wishing to express their views, whether attending in person or virtually, may sign up to speak here.

Written comments regarding the proposed transaction will be accepted until March 29, 2024. Additionally, those who have already submitted written comments may supplement their submissions until the same deadline.

Comments should be directed to:

Fernanda Lopes, MPH, Chief

Office of Health Systems Development

Rhode Island Department of Health

Three Capitol Hill, Room 410

Providence, RI 02908

fernanda.lopes@health.ri.gov

Julia Harvey, Health Care Advocate

Health Care Unit

Rhode Island Office of the Attorney General

150 South Main Street

Providence, RI 02903

Healthcare@riag.ri.gov

Following these public meetings, the Attorney General and RIDOH will continue their review of the application. Per the Hospital Conversions Act (HCA), this review must be completed within 180 days of the application’s acceptance, meaning no later than June 11, 2024.

The proposed transaction involves the acquisition of Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital by the Centurion Foundation, a Georgia-based nonprofit organization. These hospitals, currently operated by CharterCARE and owned by Prospect Medical Holdings Inc., are subject to regulatory oversight by RIDOH and the Attorney General, the authorized entities for hospital conversions in Rhode Island.

The application submitted by Centurion was deemed complete by RIDOH and the Attorney General on December 14, 2023. On January 29, 2024, the application was released to the public, with redactions made to protect confidential commercial information of the involved parties, in accordance with HCA provisions. The application is available for review on the websites of Attorney General Neronha and RIDOH.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

