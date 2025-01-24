Obituary: Christine McKinnon (1954-2024)

A beautiful, kind, caring, outgoing and dearly beloved wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, in-law aunt and friend Christine Milton McKinnon, 70-years-old, died in Miami, Florida on December 29, 2024.

Christine was born in Newport, Rhode Island on Valentine’s day in 1954 to Ronnie McKinney and Eva (nee Little) Robinson the second oldest of five children and the only girl. Affectionately called “little Eva” by her brothers, Christine’s parents separated shortly after her younger brothers were born. For most of her childhood Christine’s mother worked long hours as a single parent to provide food and shelter for her children and depended heavily on Christine as a confidant and homemaker to assist in the care of her siblings. In elementary school Christine met Claudia Isom and the two became best friends for over sixty years growing up together, bearing and raising children and seeing one another through the vicissitudes of life. Although Christine had no biological sisters she grew up with Mary (nee Little) Berry and Wendy Little, her first cousins with whom she planned a future as the “Newport Supremes.” Although their music career never really got off the ground the bond between them was always tight. In many ways their bond was stronger and more supportive than many biological sisters.

Christine graduated from Rogers High School in Newport, Rhode Island and became a Vista Volunteer. She later attended secretarial school and was employed by the Department of the Navy where she eventually retired as a fiscal assistant.

On July 3, 1986 Christine met the love of her life, Charles McKinnon at a local night club. Charles asked Christine to dance and after the dance asked for her phone number. Christine being unsure if she was interested told Charles to give her his number and she would call him. As they continued to drink, dance and talk throughout the night Christine decided to invite Charles to a 4th of July picnic the next day and looked at the number again. Noticing only the “Ch” and “McKinn” Christine told Charles “No, write down your number not mine!” That moment created a laugh and sparked a friendship, and love affair that stretched across four decades. The two were married July 8, 1988.

When Christine met Charles she had a son, Christopher (Chris), who was away at camp. When Christopher met Charles they became friends immediately because they both liked football. Charles got stationed in San Diego, California and later Christine and Christopher came out to live with him. Shortly thereafter, Charles Jr. (Chaz) was born and the family was solidified as now there was someone biologically related to everyone. Four years later Christine became pregnant again with a child the doctor said was going to be a girl but turned out to be a handsome, strong and intelligent boy she named Chandler (Buddah).

Christine will always be remembered for her gentle spirit, kindness and endearing New England accent. Her lovely smile and glistening eyes melted the hearts of friends and adversaries alike. We could not have asked for a better wife, mother, grandmother, sibling, in-law, or friend and we will miss Christine every day.

Christine was predeceased in death by her mother Eva (nee Little) Robinson, her brothers Larry and Winston McKinney and her father Ronnie McKinney.

Christine is survived by her husband Charles McKinnon; her sons Christopher Douglas McKinney, Charles Francis McKinnon Jr. and Chandler Dean McKinnon; her grandchildren Kyle, Jalen, Chanel, Cameron, “lil” Chris, and Abbey, and great granddaughter Maeve, her brothers Jay and Timothy McKinney; her Aunt Doris Little and lifelong friends Diane Woodlyn and Pauline Moye, her in-laws the McKinnons, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services will be held, Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 10:00 AM in the Zabriskie Memorial Church of St. John the Evangelist, 61 Poplar Street, Newport, RI. Burial will follow at Island Cemetery, Newport.