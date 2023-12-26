Obituary: Christopher Browe (1960-2023)

Christopher Browe, 63, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly on December 22, 2023.

Christopher was born September 1, 1960, in Newport, RI to Gerald C Browe and Eleanor.

Christopher was a lifelong resident of Middletown, RI graduating from Middletown High School and later from University of RI with a bachelor’s in chemical engineering.

Chris had a long and rewarding career of 38 years, having worked as an Engineer for the WAF Lab and Facilities Branch at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, retiring in November 2023.

Christopher enjoyed spending time with his friends and his favorite pal Jinx, his family pet of 16 years. Chris was avid lover of nature and several times a day could be seen feeding the birds and squirrels outside his back door. Chris had a huge love of military model kits from all eras. Chris was a huge movie buff and prided himself on remembering down to the smallest detail which he loved to talk about.

Christopher will be missed by longtime friends Mary Anne Willburn, Jackie and Dan Toner as well as his beloved cat, Jinx and many other family and friends.

Services will be private.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

